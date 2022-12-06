Elden Ring Colosseum Free Update Out Tomorrow

A new and free major Elden Ring update titled Colosseum will be released tomorrow on all platforms, dedicated to Player-versus-Player (PvP) combat in the arenas.

Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum.

The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls and team fights.

Prove your worth in the free Colosseum Update.

The Elden Ring Colosseum was first unearthed by a dataminer in late April. At the time, all dataminers were sure of is that it was cut content that could potentially reappear at a later date.

While the addition of the Colosseum will certainly prove interesting for several Elden Ring players, most of them are waiting for the announcement of a proper DLC expansion. Some hope it'll happen at The Game Awards in just a couple of days. The game will also attempt to win the Game of the Year award at the show, although it'll face stiff competition there.

Regardless of that, it's by the far the best-selling game ever made by FromSoftware (over 17.5 million units sold). The studio also received investments from Sony and Tencent a few months ago, although an exposé penned by GamesIndustry revealed below-average wages for FromSoftware employees.