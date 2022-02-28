New Elden Ring Patch 1.02.1 for PC and PS5 Fixes Start-up Issues and Game Closures, Improves Mouse Operation, and More

Elden Ring patch 1.0.2.1 has been deployed for PC and PlayStation 5, and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

Following the release of the 1.02 update some days ago, FromSoftware has now released another patch, albeit a minor one. Nonetheless, especially PC players will most likely be happy with this new update as it addresses start-up issues, improves mouse operation, and reduces the number of files needed to load when entering a new area in the game. On PS5, this patch fixes a bug that caused the game to close unexpectedly on some occasions.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for this new update, as released by the developer. As always, this download with download automatically through Steam and on PlayStation 5 if this option has been enabled. Of course, you can also download the update manually.

Elden Ring Patch 1.02.1 Release Notes PC and PlayStation 5 PC Start-up issues related to Easy Anti Cheat (EAC) have been improved.

Mouse operation improved.

Reduced number of files needed to load when entering a new area. PS5 Fixed a bug that caused certain unexpected game closures.

Elden Ring is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. We highly suggest reading our review in case you haven’t done so yet.