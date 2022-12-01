Elden Ring Dark Moon Is a Gameplay Overhaul Mod Which Adds 11 New Classes, New Vendors, Weapons, Armor, and More

Elden Ring Dark Moon is an interesting new gameplay overhaul mod that adds new classes, vendors, weapons, armor, and various cosmetic changes.

Created by modder 'Dylan Alexander', this gameplay overhaul builds upon the Elden Ring: Shattered gameplay overhaul mod from 'water_bear'. The latter already included a massive overhaul to the game's combat and gameplay, and the Dark Moon overhaul goes even further by making changes to the Shattered mod while adding lots of new content.

Eleven new classes have been added to the game via the Dark Moon overhaul, including the Wretch, Great Knight, Thief, Hunter, Carian Scholar, Alabaster Lad, Pyromancer, Student of Blood, Warlock, Friend of Jars, and the Perfumer. "As opposed to the base game’s more flexible classes, Dark Moon’s classes are more specifically tuned to either a stat or a fantasy", the modder writes. "For example, the Great Knight is a classic strength master wielding a Greatsword and Greatshield, while the Warlock is an INT/FTH hybrid build making use of the new Dual Catalyst weapon type."

At least four more new classes are expected to be added in the future.

Down below we've included the changes that have been made to the Shattered overhaul mod:

Many movesets have been updated with running attacks notably being added into the combo chains, making combat feel faster.

Rolls have been replaced with a Bloodborne style quick step.

with a Bloodborne style quick step. Upon picking a difficulty (of which there are now 5), the Rally system from Bloodborne will be activated, allowing you to regain health for a short period by retaliating after taking damage.

from Bloodborne will be activated, allowing you to regain health for a short period by retaliating after taking damage. Lots of new weapons have been added, including a handful from Bloodborne.

have been added, including a handful from Bloodborne. Equip Load and armor stats have been removed , putting more of a focus on fashion.

, putting more of a focus on fashion. Other overhauls to smithing stones, crystal tears/Minor Erdtrees, scaling, etc. Please check out Shattered’s full patch notes to read more about these.

We've included a sizzle trailer for this brand-new gameplay overhaul project down below. We suggest reading the full list of features and changes here.

Those interested can download the Elden Ring Dark Moon mod via Nexusmods here.

Elden Ring is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

News Source: Thanks DSOGaming