EKWB Transitions To D-RGB To Make Lighting More Easy – Update The Entire Lineup And Supports Almost All Consumer Processors

EK Water Blocks, the premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, is updating the EK-Classic Kits by transitioning them all to the more customizable 5V D-RGB lighting and adding more tools in the package to help loop builders. That’s not where the magic stops, as these new Classic kits are more affordable. This was done with various production optimizations that yielded a more affordable and better product for end-users.

Making It Easy To Get Into Loop Building With All These Extra Tools

EK-AF Classic Angled 90° – nickel-plated brass angled adapters. One of the most useful tools to have, as it benefits every build. It makes a troublesome tube route easy and more aesthetically pleasing. EK-Loop Soft Tube Cutter – a simple tool used to make a straight tube cut. Safe and easy to use. EK-D-RGB 6-Way Splitter Cable – This splitter cable enables you to connect up to 6 D-RGB products to a single source header. Be it on the motherboard or on the D-RGB controller of your choice. Foldable Filling Bottle – very convenient for mixing the EK-CryoFuel concentrates with distilled water. The telescopic tube of the filling bottle can reach even the most remote and crammed fill ports.

Thermaltake’s DistroCase 350P Mid-Tower Chassis is Designed With Water-Cooling in Mind!







EK-Loop Multi Allen Key – a multi-purpose tool that replaces the standard 6mm, 8mm, and 9mm Allen key, while it can also be used to operate acetal plugs (with the line style groove). The key does not only replace all of the crucial Allen key formats used for building a liquid-cooled PC but also helps protect your liquid cooling gear. Tube Cutter – a useful tool to make straight tube cuts quick, easy, and safe. Reservoir Tube Clamp & Versatile Combo Bracket – these pieces feature several mounting options for your pump-reservoir combo offer you way more options to fit it perfectly inside your case.

EK-Classic Kits components: Supports Almost All Consumer Processors

EK-Classic CPU Water Block 115x/20xx/AM4 D-RGB – a high-end, nickel-plated copper CPU water block for modern Intel and AMD processors. It uses addressable RGB LEDs to light up your CPU area. It features a classic, market-proven design that will perfectly fit the needs of core enthusiasts and demanding users as well. The tool-less mounting system makes the installation process a breeze even for beginners. This block comes with a pre-installed Intel mounting system while the AMD AM4 mounting system is in the packaging and needs to be installed if needed.









EK-CoolStream Classic SE & PE radiators – offer great cooling capacity and compatibility with a great variety of modern cases. Built for EK-Vardar 120mm high static pressure fans, these radiators are optimized for maximum heat dissipation across an entire fan operational range, thus delivering exceptional performance at both low- and high airflow operation. EK-Vardar S 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) – high-static pressure computer cooling fan enriched by addressable RGB LEDs, designed and built primarily for highest-performance computer liquid cooling systems. EK-Vardar is simply the best choice for computer radiator cooling as it provides unmatched performance throughout the entire operating range.





EK-Classic Pump Reservoir 160 SPC PWM D-RGB – is a value-oriented water cooling pump reservoir combo. It has been designed to lower the production costs yet still offer premium hydraulic performance at the best price. PWM control allows for automatic pump speed regulation depending on your CPU temperature. Full performance on demand or whisper-quiet operation in idle mode and on top of that rich D-RGB illumination. It comes with both vertical and horizontal mounting kits. EK-STC Classic 10/13 – nickel-plated brass fittings. With a high-quality finish, the EK-STC Classic Fittings are an aesthetically appealing and secure option for your custom loop liquid cooling system. A non-intrusive, minimalistic look, with no added branding at all.







EK-CryoFuel Clear – is a specially designed additive for computer liquid cooling systems. It comes in a weight-saving 100mL concentrated form, which just needs to be diluted with 900mL distilled water (not included). The diluted liquid forms a stable non-toxic mixture for your liquid cooling loops and contains all the necessary corrosion, scale, and biological growth inhibitors. EK-DuraClear – 2 meters of EK-DuraClear 9,5mm (3/8″) / 15,9mm (5/8″) premium-quality transparent PVC tubing with long-lasting clarity. EK-D-RGB 6-Way Splitter Cable – this splitter cable enables you to connect up to 6 D-RGB products to a single source header. Be it on the motherboard or on the D-RGB controller of your choice.

The majority of components are pre-assembled, resulting in a quick and painless installation procedure. Once installed, these kits are a full custom loop solution. They can be upgraded with additional water blocks, for example, GPU water blocks and components, such as additional radiators. If you are cooling your rig with air and dreaming about liquid cooling, these kits will make your transition to this elite club as easy as possible!