ASRock Unveils Blazing M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD Cooler With Active Fan Heatsink, Compatible With Z790, X670E & B650 Motherboards

ASRock develops Blazing M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD cooling system compatible with new next-gen Intel & AMD motherboards

ASRock has developed five styles for the new SSD cooling system, and it is stated that the airflow, measured in cubic feet per minute (cfm), will be 4.92. The new Blazing M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD cooling fan attachments will be compatible with X670E, B650 and B650E, and Z790 motherboards, and the company has provided a list of compatible models and which type of cooler variant will work with each.

Earlier this year, in March, Phison reminded manufacturers and users of the elevated temperatures that PCIe Gen 5 M.2 NVMe SSD devices would produce. Not only would the new PCIe SSDs offer speeds topping 14GBps, but Phison reported that the M.2 SSD controller limits had been factory set to 125°C. Phison explained that as the drive is filled with data, the temperatures increase. However, the NAND flash memory, which can only accept up to 80°C, will cause the SSD to go into a critical state and shut down the system, causing losses of information and depreciation of the system.

Currently, Phison tested the company's E26 PCIe Gen 5 primary control chip and was found to reach speeds of 10GBps. With the help of new manufacturing materials, such as various silicon advancements, and 3D NAND technologies, those speeds have increased to 12GBps, adding further heat to computer systems. Also, PCIe offers three specifications for the new 5.0 generation — 2280, 2580, and 25110 — each offering various specifications, from standard specifications to larger and more robust ones.

Hopefully, ASRock and other computer component manufacturers can offer additional cooling devices to help maintain the heat dissipation needed in most current PC systems being introduced into the marketplace.

