EKWB is launching the EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB, a custom-designed water cooling reservoir, routing and pump solution made to fit several Fractal Design ATX-size cases. This distro plate is specifically designed to provide an advanced water cooling solution with a market-leading D5 pump for users who are building custom loop liquid cooling in Fractal Design cases.

It is designed to simplify the process for beginner PC builders who are entering the hard tubing custom loop liquid cooling world, as well as to bring the slim-lined EK Quantum aesthetics to an already elegant case.

The EKWB EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB offers an all in one solution that includes a D5 pump, reservoir, simple mounting mechanism, and multiple industry standard G1/4″ threaded inlet and outlets. The placement of these inlets and outlets is perfectly aligned to match other EK cooling components to minimize the number of bends the user has to make when creating the loop. The distro plate can support up to one CPU water block, two GPU blocks, and two radiators.

The radiator compatibility per case is as follows (top+front):

Define 7 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

Define 7 XL – EK-CoolStream XE 360 or EK-CoolStream CE 420 + EK-CoolStream PE 360

Define R6 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream PE 240

Define S2 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

Vector RS – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

Meshify S2 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

Engineered to be mounted next to the motherboard, the EKWB EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM can fit elegantly within the supported Fractal Design cases. The built-in addressable D-RGB LED strip runs down the entire length of the unit while the anodized black aluminum cover hides the unwanted LED hotspots. The installed addressable D-RGB LED strip connects to the motherboard 5V D-RGB (A-RGB) header via an industry-standard connector. It is compatible with all major motherboard vendor software for a coordinated lighting effect. Other excellent and recommended addressable D-RGB controller units are EK-Loop Connect and the handy Fractal Design Adjust R1.









This water distribution plate comes with a powerful, silent, PWM-controlled genuine D5 pump. Being a part of the EK Quantum Line, this is a premium product that has enough power to give excellent performance with multiple blocks and radiators. The reservoir is made of CNC-machined cast acrylic material for the glass-like appearance and rigidity.

