EK-PRO GPU Water Block Launches for GeForce RTX 3080/3090 GPUs

EK releases a business-heavy GPU water block for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs. EK's newest release utilizes "a CNC-machined nickel-plated copper base with a laser-cut stainless steel top," creating a strong and effective water cooling product.

The EK-Pro GPU WB RE RTX 3080/3090 – Nickel + Inox water cooler is created with a thicker base, allowing for more clearance of larger capacitors on enterprise-level graphics cards. It is a sleek, modern architecture with a lot of compatibility. EK's new water cooling solution focuses cooling the VRAM and VRM, as well as cooling the GPU at the same time. It is extremely efficient by targeting those areas of needed lower temperature levels for long lasting use from the GPU.

The EK-Pro GPU water block allows for "low hydraulic flow restriction," meaning that even with the lowest performing pumps can be granted high performance levels. The structure of the water block features "even flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performances even when used in reversed water flow scenarios."

EK-Pro GPU WB RE RTX 3080/3090 Water Block Compatible GPUs (As of 9/3/2021)

Alienware RTX 3080

Alienware RTX 3090

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 24GB

EMTEK GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Black Edition OC

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix GS

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix GS

GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) (38NWM3MD99NN)

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) (39NSM5MD1GNA)

HP Omen RTX 3080

HP Omen RTX 3090

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) (38NWM3MD99NK)

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB (38NWM3MD99NK)

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) (39NSM5MD1GNK)

KUROUTOSHIKOU GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GALAKURO (GG-RTX3090-E24GB/TP)

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro (NED3080019IA-132AA)

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3080S19IA-132AA)

Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro (NED3090019SB-132BA)

Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro OC (NED3090S19SB-132BA)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG308010TFXPPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXPPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXPPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3090 OC XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP (VCG309024TFXMPB)

You can buy the EK-Pro GPU WB RE RTX 3080/3090 water block from the EK Store for €239.90.

Source: VideoCardz, EK