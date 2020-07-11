EKWB Announces The EK Quantum Flow Indicators – Provides A Unique Aesthetic To Your Loop

EKWB Announces The EK Quantum Flow Indicators - Gives The User The Ability To See If The Loop Is Functioning While Adding A Cool Aesthetic

This can be very useful to instantly see if your loop operation is nominal or there’s trouble with the pump or flow in some other area as well as looking cool! It also features addressable RGB illumination where the LEDs are covered by a stylish black anodized aluminum cover to hide the hotspots. Aside from the standalone option, there are two more that mount directly on the EK-Quantum Vector GPU water block.

This standalone flow indicator features three G1/4″ ports, all of which are female. It can be mounted mid tube run with two fittings or fastened to any G1/4″ port on a radiator, pump, or even a block via the use of a dual male-threaded extender. Any of the threads can be used as either inlet or outlet. It can be used in a straight flow-through setup, or it can replace a 90° angled fitting, or a 90° bend in your loop. These GPU-mounted flow indicators are made to replace the stock terminal with the one integrating the flow indicator. They come in two variants, with either top-bottom flow or bottom-top flow pattern. Flow patterns are mandatory to be followed for proper operation of the indicators.

All EK-Quantum flow indicators are manufactured out of CNC machined cast acrylic material with an anodized aluminum cover that has the same finish as EK-Quantum Vector GPU backplates for a seamless aesthetical blend. The aluminum cover is used to also cover any LED hotspots, as proper LED implementation is one of EK’s key missions when designing a product.

The flow indicator features a unique impeller body with a closed center and sloped impeller wings which prevent air from being stuck inside the indicator. These products are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers as well as EK-Loop Connect. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB (aRGB) header.