Corsair Announces the iCue LS100 Smart Light Strips To Allow People To Make Their Setup Glow in RGB

CORSAIR, a world leader in PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the new CORSAIR iCUE LS100 Smart Lighting Strips, the first in a new ecosystem of iCUE-powered ambient RGB lighting products that vastly expand the possibilities of synchronized RGB lighting. CORSAIR iCUE software has been at the forefront of some of the world’s most ambitious and spectacular-looking system builds, and now extends beyond the PC with lighting that illuminates your entire environment. Available in a comprehensive Starter Kit and two sizes of Expansion Kits, LS100 Smart Lighting Strips transform your room with vivid customizable lighting profiles, game and media integration, and audio visualization.

Create an RGB Environment Unlike Any Other

Experience an unprecedented level of immersion with real-time media integration – CORSAIR iCUE software analyzes your video signal and outputs matching colors from the LS100 Smart Lighting Strips on your screen’s edges to the surrounding area, taking the action beyond your screen whether you’re leading your team to victory on the battlefield or watching your favorite movie. Your ambient lighting setup can also turn your room into a full-scale audio visualizer that brings every beat of your music to life in real-time. Connect LS100 Smart Lighting Strips to the included lighting controller for vibrant visuals and near-unlimited lighting customization via iCUE software. iCUE unites all of your compatible components and devices through a single interface, giving you full control and personalization of your entire setup.

iCUE makes it easy to synchronize your new external ambient lighting effects with your system’s iCUE-compatible RGB devices such as fans, DRAM, keyboards, and more, setting your entire gaming setup apart from the rest with more personalization than ever before. When playing iCUE-compatible PC titles, iCUE even turns your system into an extension of the game by dynamically reacting to in-game events for the most immersive experience possible. The CORSAIR iCUE LS100 Smart Lighting Strip Starter Kit includes 2x 450mm strips with 27 LEDs each and 2x 250mm strips with 15 LEDs each for a total of 84 individually addressable RGB LEDs. The Starter Kit also includes a two-channel external USB lighting controller and an external power source, able to light up to 192 total RGB LEDs to illuminate even the most ambitious of gaming setups. Each light strip provides an array of vivid colors, with a built-in light-diffusing casing that softens and blends light for continuous and smooth illumination. LS100 Smart Lighting Strips are easy to securely install with mounts that use heavy-duty magnetic fasteners with an adhesive backing.

The iCUE LS100 Starter Kit includes 2x 450mm and 2 x 250mm lighting strips, for a total of 84 individually addressable LEDs, alongside a USB external lighting controller, DC adapter, and all required cables. To further enhance your setup with even more ambient lighting, the iCUE LS100 Smart Lighting Strip Expansion Kits are available in two sizes: 450mm and 250mm, each containing two Smart Lighting Strips. Whether you’re in the middle of an intense gaming session, binge-watching the latest show, or listening to your favorite album, iCUE LS100 Smart Lighting Strips enable you to do what you love and surround yourself with a symphony of color.