EK Has The Most Radeon Looking Waterblock For AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX launched yesterday & EK has already released its latest waterblock for the flagship RDNA 3 GPU.

EK Releases A Special EK-Quantum Vector Waterblock For AMD's Flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card

Press Release: The long-awaited December 13th has finally arrived with the latest AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs being released. More good news is that EK®, the premium water-cooling gear manufacturer, is ready with the EK-Quantum Vector² water blocks for the reference models of the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs. The compatible water blocks can be found HERE.

But to celebrate the availability of these GPUs, EK Water Blocks is making a limited run of these special AMD Radeon Edition GPU water blocks. This water block fits reference PCB designs of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs, but we recommend you refer to the EK Cooling Configurator for a precise compatibility match.

This AMD Radeon Edition Vector² water block effortlessly solves the issue of excessive heat generation during high load on the GPU. This liquid-cooling solution cools the graphics compute die, voltage regulation module, voltage controllers, the VRAM, and the MCDs on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphic card.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with AMD, creating these Special Edition water blocks,” said Kat Silberstein, CEO of Americas at EKWB. “Aside from effortlessly solving the issue of excessive heat generation during high load on the GPU, EK’s innovative product design ts AMD’s Radeon RTX 7900 XTX GPU’s like a glove. The combination of AMD’s best-in-class products paired with EK’s creative, innovative design is, yet again, another win-win combination.”

The new Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs have GCD manufactured in a cutting-edge 5nm process, allowing a 54% improvement in performance per watt. While the GPU is efficient, it still uses more power than the previous generation. At 355W total board power, it is packed in the smallest package to date, but its 300mm² GCD contains 165% more transistors per mm² than the previous generation. This means that these GPUs feature 58 billion transistors for 61 TFLOPs of performance, all the more reason to get them water-cooled.

The EK-Matrix7 Standard

Even though this cooling solution is a tailor-made Special Edition product, it is still an EK-Matrix7 foundation water block. Matrix7 standardizes the dimensions of water-cooling products, including the port position and spacing, making liquid cooling loop assembly easier and more intuitive. EK-Quantum Vector² GPU water blocks follow the EK-Matrix7 standard, seamlessly integrating with EK-Reflection² distribution plates. This enables perfect port alignment in both horizontal and vertical positions, meaning less time is spent planning the loop and bending the tubes, with the end result still being an epic build.

Availability and Pricing

The EK-Quantum Vector² RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon Edition water blocks are available for pre-order through EK Webshop and Partner resellers. The first water blocks will start shipping out in late January 2023. The table below shows the manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP), VAT included.