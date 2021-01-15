Dynabook Announces Its New Satellite Pro Laptop Series

Dynabook has announced its new Laptop series, and this series offers three different laptops called the Satellite Pro C40, Satellite Pro C50, and the Satellite Pro L50 laptops. These laptops are the first in this new series, with a more direct focus on the small to medium business sectors, as these laptops feature a starting price of $499.99.

The Satellite Pro C50 and L50 feature a 15.6-inch screen size, while the C40 has a slightly smaller screen size of 14-inches, allowing it to be more portable. These laptops feature a Full HD resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, ensuring that charts and MS office programs are easy to read.

Wendy Sue Linsky, senior director, U.S. Channel Sales, Dynabook Americas, Inc, "We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance with SYNNEX Corporation as our distribution partner for the launch of Satellite Pro, and We believe the introduction of the new Satellite Pro laptops brings a wider offering to our channel partners, hitting key price points and providing great value."

This portability doesn't come at the cost of performance, as the C40 features a 10th generation Intel Core processor with up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory featuring a speed of up to 3,200 MHz. All three of these laptops utilize the 10th generation Intel Core processor, either from an Intel Core i3 up to an Intel Core i7 processor. The high-end processor model features the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor features four cores and eight threads. This processor features a base frequency of 1.30 GHz and a Max Turbo clock speed of up to 3.90 GHz.

The Satellite Pro L50 and C40 laptops feature a huge battery, offering up to ten hours of typical use, while the C50 laptop features up to 9.5 hours of battery life. This long battery life is perfect for business people who may not have the ability to connect their laptop to an outlet.

For storage, these laptops feature an SSD to provide faster boot speeds and allow programs to run and start-up much faster than using an HDD drive. These laptops feature a starting price of just $499.99 and are designed with small to medium businesses in mind.