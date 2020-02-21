Dying Light Is Five Years Old and Free to Play on Steam for This Weekend

Dying Light turned five years old and Techland has announced several celebratory activities. To begin with, the game will enjoy its first ever free weekend on Steam starting February 20 (10 am PT / 7 pm CET / 6 pm GMT) and ending on Sunday, February 23 (10 am PT / 7 pm CET / 6 pm GMT).

Then there'll be a series of 'global and local' community events, due to last until March 19. Community rewards for these events include a brand new weapon blueprint, C4, and a surprise outfit. Additionally, Techland also added an 'anniversary bundle DLC' and a Story Mode difficulty as you can read below.

ANNIVERSARY BUNDLE FULL OF UPGRADED WEAPONS Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the 5th Anniversary Bundle for Dying Light offers gear worthy of a Harran Veteran. Along with an outfit you’ll receive a new buggy paint job (Veteran’s Ride) and blueprints for three new weapons: a brand new pipe - consecutive hits boost damage +50% after 3 or more hits;

a brand new double-barreled shotgun - with 50% faster reload speed, increased damage size and bullet speed: can shoot both shells at once to produce a "malfunctioning effect", packs a heavy punch; The DLC is available on PC, and consoles for $2.99. A BRAND NEW DIFFICULTY MODE For everyone to be able to enjoy Dying Light to the full, regardless of their skill level and experience with action games, Techland has prepared a brand new difficulty mode. The level is intended for those who’d like to focus on the story and exploration without worrying too much about survival. Story Mode features a number of various tweaks which make the game significantly easier. The new modes will include: Story Mode, Normal, Hard, Nightmare.

Dying Light is also up to 67% off on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and all current and future owners are granted access to Dying Light: Bad Blood, Techland’s take on battle royale.