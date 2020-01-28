Dying Light Bad Blood Free Steam Download for All Dying Light Owners Regardless of Platform

The Dying Light Bad Blood expansion can now be downloaded for free through Steam for those who own the original Dying Light.

Developer Techland announced the news on Steam. Regardless of the platform on which players own Dying Light (PC, PS4, Xbox One), players can visit Techland’s docking site on Steam to claim their free copy of the standalone Bad Blood PvP expansion.

To claim the game visit our docket site, log into your account (if you don’t have one, you can register for free) and link your Steam/PS4/Microsoft account. If you own a copy of Dying Light, a banner will inform you that you’re eligible for a free Dying Light: Bad Blood Steam code. Banner can take a few minutes to appear. Click the link on the banner and follow the instructions to add the game to your Steam library.

Dying Light Bad Blood blends PvP and PvE action while retaining the core of Dying Light’s iconic gameplay. “We've always been keen to add more PvP multiplayer to Dying Light”, Techland’s executive producer, Maciej Łączny, said in 2018. “We've read all of the messages from players on social media and forums, and multiplayer has been a hot topic. We've also seen how players have embraced Be the Zombie and that inspired us to expand on multiplayer. But we want to do it in the Dying Light way, where this world swarming with infected is just as much a threat as the other player. This is how Dying Light: Bad Blood came to life, a game based on these key principles: the freedom and fast pace of parkour movement, the constant threat of the Infected, and the creative brutality of melee combat. Combined they offer an all-new brutal royale experience.”

Dying Light is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.