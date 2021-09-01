Dying Light – Hellraid Looks Great With Ray Tracing in New 8K Video

Dying Light - Hellraid may not be the best expansion put out by Techland for its popular game, but there's no denying that this different take on the Dying Light experience looks quite haunting.

A new modding showcase video shared by German modder Digital Dreams highlights how the game can look even more atmospheric with the Beyond all Limits Ray Tracing preset created by the modder. You can check out the video right below.

Dying Light - Hellraid launched last year on PC and consoles, further expanding the experience created by Techland. Unfortunately, the expansion fails to reach the heights of the main game due to its lack of originality, as highlighted by Rosh in his review.

Dying Light is an incredibly fun, creative, and rewarding game that found new life in the tired zombie games that plagued most releases. It deserves the praise it accrued and the excitement for the sequel. Hellraid on the other hand feels like a melee-focused Doom clone that forgot about all the things that made Dying Light, and Doom, worth playing.

Dying Light - Hellraid is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.