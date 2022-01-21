Dying Light 2 Crossplay Not Available at Launch, But Free Next-Gen Upgrades are Confirmed

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is promising plenty of features, including full co-op play for up to four players, but unfortunately, it seems you’ll only be playing with folks on the same platform as you at launch. Techland has confirmed that both cross-platform and cross-generation play will not be available for Dying Light 2 when it arrives early next month. In other words, if you’re playing on PS5, you’re not only walled off from playing with those on PC and Xbox, but those on PS4 as well. That’s pretty restrictive by modern standards, although those who buy through Steam or Epic can still play together. Thankfully, it’s not all bad news – Techland has also confirmed free PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S upgrades.

The lack of full crossplay is a bit of a shame, because Dying Light 2’s co-op component sounds fairly promising. As mentioned, up to 4 players can play together, and even if you’re not hosting, you get to keep all your items and player progression. No mission is walled off from co-op either, with players being able to vote when branching narrative choices come up. Need to know more about Dying Light 2? Here’s the game’s official description...

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

Choices and consequences - Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience.

Day and Night cycle - Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it's gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore.

Creative and brutal combat - Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends.

2-4 player co-op gameplay - Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch via the cloud on February 4, 2022.