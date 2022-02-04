Dying Light 2 Performance Solid, Image Quality So-So on Last-Gen, Xbox One X Your Best Bet

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is officially out now, and it’s a solid, often-rather-pretty experience on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but what about last-gen consoles? We’ve only seen rather brief clips of the game running on older machines – could we have another Cyberpunk 2077 situation on our hands, where the game is only playable on Xbox One and PS4 in name only? Thankfully, not.

The tech heads at Digital Foundry have put Dying Light 2 to the test on the older consoles, and while you’re certainly not getting the full next-gen experience, it seems the game is perfectly playable. The title’s base assets are largely identical regardless of generation, with some changes to lighting and ambient occlusion being the only real changes. The base Xbox One and PS4 run at a non-dynamic 864p, while the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro are 1080p. All last-gen consoles run at a locked 30fps, and for the most part, the performance seems to be rock-solid – only the PS4 Pro occasionally drops a frame or two. That said, there is a fair amount of screen-tearing present, particularly on the base consoles. Unsurprisingly, Xbox One X is your best bet, offering 1080p, a solid 30fps, and the lowest amount of screen tearing. You can check out Digital Foundry’s full findings for yourself, below.

Pretty impressive considering the scope of Dying Light 2, although given the length of the game’s development, it undoubtedly began life on the Xbox One/PS4. Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? I found it to be a fun parkour playground in Wccftech's full review, although some of the scars of its long, messy development are pretty obvious…

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.