Dying Light 2 “Exciting News” Will be Shared Soon Says Techland, New Lead Writer Named

Yesterday, those hoping for the best for the seemingly-troubled Dying Light 2 were dealt another blow when it was revealed 22-year Techland veteran Pawel Selinger was leaving the studio. Selinger’s LinkedIn page listed him as an “art director and writer,” but it seems he had been working as the lead narrative designer for Dying Light 2, a position previously occupied by Chris Avellone, who was ousted from Techland last year following reports of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment during his time at multiple studios. Needless to say, the game losing two top writers in relatively short order has not instilled a lot of fan confidence.

Well, in a new statement provided to PCGamesN, Techland confirmed Selinger has left the company, while clarifying some other points. Specifically, they’ve named his replacement as narrative designer, and made clear that we was never art director for the game. They’re also hinting more Dying Light 2 information may be revealed soon…

Paweł Selinger, who has been the narration designer for the last two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and to pursue his further career elsewhere. Paweł spent most of his professional life at Techland and he, among others, takes credit for the success of the series Call of Juarez. He left a large piece of himself with Dying Light 2, as he worked on the project from the very beginning. His duties, ie. the narrative department, were taken over by Piotr Szymanek in October 2020. We would like to reassure all fans of the upcoming Dying Light 2 that the position of art director is not threatened and has been held by Eric Cochonneau since November 2019. Eric has been taking care of every aspect of the upcoming production ever since and the team under his leadership is doing their best to offer players the best game possible. We will be sharing exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon!

Hmmm, exciting news huh? Could we be getting a new trailer and/or release window? I can’t imagine what else would qualify as “exciting” given the long news drought fans have had to endure.

Dying Light 2 has been announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The game is currently without any sort of release date.