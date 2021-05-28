Cyberpunk 2077’s New Game Director Previously Worked at BioWare

Cyberpunk 2077 has a new Game Director, as reported yesterday by Games Industry. Studio head Adam Badowski has stepped down from the development role in order to focus on company-wide changes such as the CD Projekt RED 2.0 initiative.

His role will be assumed by Gabe Amatangelo, an industry veteran known for his work at Mythic on Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning and later on BioWare, where he worked on Star Wars: The Old Republic (including the Rise of the Hutt Cartel and Galactic Starfighter expansions) and later the final Dragon Age Inquisition DLCs, Jaws of Hakkon and Trespasser. Amatangelo had already joined CD Projekt RED in early 2020 as a Creative Director.

While Cyberpunk 2077 shipped last December, the game is still actively being worked on by CD Projekt RED as the developer plans to fix outstanding issues and bugs, add free DLCs (due later this year), enhance the game for next-generation consoles, and ultimately release paid expansions (though these are now expected at some point next year, according to the latest roadmap). The standalone multiplayer mode appears to have been nixed by the developers, though, who are now planning a very different approach.