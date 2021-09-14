Dying Light 2 Delayed Again to February 4th, 2022, Techland Confirms

Techland has just shared a new message from CEO Pawel Marchewka, who revealed to fans that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been delayed again and will now be released on February 4th, 2022. On the upside, we should be able to go hands on with the game next month and report back with a preview, as Marchewka said in his statement.

Dying Light 2 was delayed the first time in January 2020 with no release date. Then, in late May 2021, Techland announced the previous launch date of December 7th, 2021. Of course, it's far from the only delayed game this year; just recently we had Horizon Forbidden West move out of this Holiday. On the other hand, the first quarter of 2022 already looks incredibly packed.

Dying Light 2 Parkour and Combat Detailed; Dying Light Coming to Nintendo Switch

The first-person open world action RPG will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Today, we have important news to share with you about the development progress on Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

It has always been our company's goal to build transparent and honest communication with our community, fans, and garners. Every day, we strive to grow in this element.

The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and the most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it.

That is why we have decided to move the release date to February 4th, 2022. We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don't want to compromise on this.

However, you won't have to wait too long to get a deeper look at Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Next month, both press and content creators will get their hands on PC and console versions of the game during the upcoming series of preview events around the world.

They'll be able to share their experiences of The City with you. In the meantime, we would like to thank all of our fans around the world - without your support and feedback, we would never have come so far on this journey. In addition to our regular updates, we'll be gearing up to share some exciting news about the game later this month.