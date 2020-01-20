Dying Light 2 Got Delayed, Too; Techland to Share More Info in Coming Months

Dying Light 2 isn't coming out this Spring, in case you were holding out hope. This afternoon, Polish studio Techland announced the game's delay with the following letter shared by the company CEO Pawel Marchewka via Twitter.

To our dedicated Community: It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date.

We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what

we promised. We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but

unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have

more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as

we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority

is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the

expectations of you, our fans. Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued

support, patience, and understanding.

Unlike the delays of Marvel's Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Cyberpunk 2077, Techland did not provide a new estimated release date. This inevitably calls into question the fact that the game will be out this year at all, though it's a bit early to definitively lose hope in that regard.

Dying Light 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed open world first-person action/adventure game released in 2015. It's been over five years now, though a sizable expansion titled Dying Light: The Following launched in early 2016. There was also the Battle Royale inspired free-to-play spin-off Dying Light: Bad Blood, launched in September 2018, which however did not enjoy nearly the same amount of acclaim from critics and customers.

Dying Light 2 features some significant changes. Techland brought on board none other than Chris Avellone to work as Lead Narrative Designer and develop the modern 'Dark Ages' setting, which places a huge emphasis on the interactions with other human survivors (during the day, as the zombies mostly roam at nighttime) and the choices picked by the players, which will lead to very different outcomes in pure roleplaying fashion.

Nathan checked out a lengthy demo at E3 2019 and came out even more impressed with Dying Light 2 than he was with Cyberpunk 2077. The game has been confirmed to feature over a hundred hours worth of content, though, which makes the developer's wish for more time understandable.