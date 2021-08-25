Horizon Forbidden West Has Been Delayed to 2022, Horizon Zero Dawn 60fps PS5 Patch Out Now

Gamescom Opening Night Live has played host to a lot of exciting announcements, but it wasn’t all good news. Unfortunately, Guerrilla Games also showed up to officially confirm something many of us feared would be the case – Horizon Forbidden West won’t be launching until early 2022. Here’s what Horizon Forbidden West director Mathijs De Jonge had to say about the decision…

It's been a few months since we at Guerrilla were able to share our first gameplay experience as part of PlayStation State of Play. [...] At that time, Horizon Forbidden West had just passed a major milestone and we had ended the final stage of development, on track, but a bit uncertain if we'd be able to polish the game to the level of quality that we strive for. It's no surprise that our teams were hugely impacted by the global pandemic and we've been adjusting to new workflows and other challenges while keeping our team safe and prioritizing a healthy work-life balance. Today, we can finally confirm that our long-awaited sequel will come to both PS4 and PS5 on the 18th of February, 2022. Look for pre-orders to start next week on [September 2]. We're so grateful to you, our amazing fans, for your unwavering support.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news. Guerrilla and Sony have also announced that a 60fps PS5 patch for Horizon Zero Dawn is now live.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Shows New Metal-Gear-Solid-Style Missions and Much More

Haven’t been keeping up with Horizon Forbidden West? You can check out 14 minutes of impressive gameplay here, and an official description, below.

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.