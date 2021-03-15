Dying Light 2 Upcoming Development Update Will Not Confirm Release Date
This week's Dying Light 2 development update will provide some new information on the game's development, but very little will be said about the game's release date.
As spotted by Reddit User AugustoRudzinski, a Techland developer provided some new information on the upcoming development update, confirming it will be more than a simple "development is going well" statement, but also that there won't be any release date announcement.
Dying Light 2 was originally scheduled for an early 2020 release, but the game got delayed with no new release window. Reports suggest that development is far from proceeding smoothly, so this Wednesday's development update should shed some light on what is going on at Techland.
We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.
Dying Light 2 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series and Xbox One. A release date has yet to be confirmed.
The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age. During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps - or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living.
You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis.
