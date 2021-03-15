Dying Light 2 Upcoming Development Update Will Not Confirm Release Date

This week's Dying Light 2 development update will provide some new information on the game's development, but very little will be said about the game's release date.

As spotted by Reddit User AugustoRudzinski, a Techland developer provided some new information on the upcoming development update, confirming it will be more than a simple "development is going well" statement, but also that there won't be any release date announcement.

Dying Light 2 Development Update Will be Shared by Techland Next Week

Dying Light 2 was originally scheduled for an early 2020 release, but the game got delayed with no new release window. Reports suggest that development is far from proceeding smoothly, so this Wednesday's development update should shed some light on what is going on at Techland.

We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.

Dying Light 2 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series and Xbox One. A release date has yet to be confirmed.