Dying Light 2 Development Update Will be Shared by Techland Next Week

Dying Light 2 has been the subject of a barrage of bad PR over the past year and a half, and now developer Techland has made a promise to “share a few words” about the game’s troubled development process next week. Will these words put minds at ease or be cause for even more concern? Techland’s Twitter announcement doesn’t provide much of a hint one way or the other.

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.

Be sure to be with us next Wednesday. Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdV — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

Dead Island 2 May be Exclusive to PC and Next-Gen Consoles, DirectX Ray Tracing Supported

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Dying Light 2 was originally supposed to come out in early 2020, but in January of that year the game suffered a major delay, and has been without a release window ever since. Shortly after that delay, Polish reports emerged that the game’s development was a “total mess,” although Techland downplayed the details. More recently, another in-depth insider article reported that many on the Dying Light 2 team still have “no idea what the final game will be,” largely due to constant writing team changes and interference from Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka. Overall, the latest report painted Techland as a toxic “creativity-killing” environment that is rapidly shedding employees. So yes, it’s well past time we got “a few words” about how Dying Light 2 development is going.

As for what these few words might entail, again, it could really go either way. Maybe Techland sticks to their guns, insists Dying Light 2 development is going well, and maybe even locks down a new release window. Or, alternatively, perhaps they announce a major development shakeup and maybe a partial reboot of the project. There are certainly a lot of possible scenarios. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Dying Light 2 has been announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The game is currently without any sort of release date.