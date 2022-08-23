Menu
Dying Light 2 “Bloody Ties” Story DLC Gets Full Brutal Trailer and October Release Date

Nathan Birch
Aug 23, 2022
Dying Light 2

Techland has long promised Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be getting a major story-based DLC this year, and earlier this week we got our first peek at said DLC, entitled “Blood Ties.” That look was pretty brief, but thankfully, just minutes ago during the big Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, we got a more substantial look at the expansion. As the teaser hinted, Bloody Ties will see players take part in bloody gladiatorial battles set in a new location. [Further description]. You can check out the first full trailer for Dying Light 2 - Bloody Ties DLC, below.

Looks like a brutal good time! Need to know more about Dying Light 2 – Bloody Ties? You can check out a brief official description, below.

“In Dying Light 2 - Bloody Ties, players will embark on a new story adventure, you will reach the epicentre of death, wealth and absolute splendor in a stunning location -- The Carnage Hall. This old opera building is full of challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover. Players who pre-order will get access to the Aristocrat Pack, including an exclusive weapon and outfit!”

And here are a few more details provided by Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała in an interview with Wccftech

“What I can say right now is that the first one runs parallel to the main story, so it can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City. Since it’s the first one out the gate, we didn’t want to force players to finish the game before they’d be able to have fun with it. I went through some of the speculations our community has expressed online, but I haven’t seen any of those theories get it right. So I hope that we’ll positively surprise people with this DLC. […] Its story is centered around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits. But of course, there will be some choices to make!”

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Bloody Ties DLC enters the arena on October 13.

