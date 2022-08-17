Dying Light 2 “Bloody Ties” is the Game’s First Story DLC, More Details at Gamescom Kickoff

Since before launch, developer Techland has been promising Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be getting a major story-based DLC this year. Originally, it was going to come out in June, but it was ultimately delayed until September. Well, September is now fast approaching, and Techland has dropped a teaser for Dying Light 2’s first story DLC, entitled “Bloody Ties.” You can check it out for yourself, below.

“Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties is the first DLC coming to the City. What dangers wait for you? How can you beat them? What will you get in return? One thing is certain… it will be brutal! This is just an appetizer of what the Carnage Hall is truly about.”

While the Bloody Ties teaser is relatively brief, it does seem some sort of colosseum-style battle. This would seem to jive with recent datamining, which uncovered gladiator-themed content and a new opera house location where the battles likely go down. The DLC will apparently offer two different endings based on your choices. Earlier this year in an interview with Wccftech, Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała discussed the game's first DLC, promising something “surprising” which will take place outside the usual Villedor city limits…

“What I can say right now is that the first one runs parallel to the main story, so it can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City. Since it’s the first one out the gate, we didn’t want to force players to finish the game before they’d be able to have fun with it. I went through some of the speculations our community has expressed online, but I haven’t seen any of those theories get it right. So I hope that we’ll positively surprise people with this DLC. […] Its story is centered around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits. But of course, there will be some choices to make!”

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. More details about the Bloody Ties DLC will be revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23.