Menu
Company

Dying Light 2 “Bloody Ties” is the Game’s First Story DLC, More Details at Gamescom Kickoff

Nathan Birch
Aug 17, 2022
Dying Light 2

Since before launch, developer Techland has been promising Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be getting a major story-based DLC this year. Originally, it was going to come out in June, but it was ultimately delayed until September. Well, September is now fast approaching, and Techland has dropped a teaser for Dying Light 2’s first story DLC, entitled “Bloody Ties.” You can check it out for yourself, below.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Sets Eyes on Gamescom 2022 For Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” & AM5 Platform Announcement

“Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties is the first DLC coming to the City. What dangers wait for you? How can you beat them? What will you get in return? One thing is certain… it will be brutal! This is just an appetizer of what the Carnage Hall is truly about.”

While the Bloody Ties teaser is relatively brief, it does seem some sort of colosseum-style battle. This would seem to jive with recent datamining, which uncovered gladiator-themed content and a new opera house location where the battles likely go down. The DLC will apparently offer two different endings based on your choices. Earlier this year in an interview with Wccftech, Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała discussed the game's first DLC, promising something “surprising” which will take place outside the usual Villedor city limits…

“What I can say right now is that the first one runs parallel to the main story, so it can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City. Since it’s the first one out the gate, we didn’t want to force players to finish the game before they’d be able to have fun with it. I went through some of the speculations our community has expressed online, but I haven’t seen any of those theories get it right. So I hope that we’ll positively surprise people with this DLC. […] Its story is centered around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits. But of course, there will be some choices to make!”

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. More details about the Bloody Ties DLC will be revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23.

Products mentioned in this post

Dying Light 2
USD 34
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
USD 59
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order