Dying Light 2’s First Story DLC Delayed for Extra Polishing

Since launch, Techland has been rolling out a fairly ambitious series of updates for Dying Light 2 Stay Human as part of their promised 5 years of post-launch content, but it seems something had to give. Techland was originally promising the game’s first big story expansion in June, but that is now being pushed to September so the team can add some extra polish.

Your feedback has always been our top priority. That’s why, at Techland, we strive to be as open and as honest with you as possible. Over the last few months, we have focused on adding some of your most requested features, such as New Game + mode, FOV slider for consoles, and many co-op improvements. On top of that, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode. That being said, we need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC, which is now planned to be released in September. We apologize for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences. We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish.

If you’d like to know a little bit more about what to expect from Dying Light 2’s first story DLC, do check out our recent interview with the game’s lead designer Tymon Smektala. Expect a new story that takes place outside Villedor and features its own set of tough choices, but beyond that, Smektala says fans haven’t guessed exactly what the expansion will be about.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.