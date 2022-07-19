Dying Light 2 Datamined Information Reveals Gladiator Theme, New Opera House Location and More for Potential Story DLC

Dying Light 2 upcoming story DLC may feature a gladiator theme as well as a new opera house location, according to a new video that has been shared online.

The video, shared on YouTube by Bub, showcases some unused assets discovered in the game's 1.4.0 patch, which went live last month. According to the datamined information, this potential story DLC will feature, as mentioned above, a gladiator theme, a new opera house location called Opera Astrid, and two different endings.

Dying Light 2 has been released earlier this year on PC and consoles after a rather long wait. The game is a more than worthy sequel to the original, despite some issues, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time.

Dying Light 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch as a Cloud Version later this year.

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope.