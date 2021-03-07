Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC Announced With New Trailer
The third Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC expansion has been revealed today with a brand new trailer.
The new expansion, titled The Warrior of Hope, will be released sometime this Summer. It will focus on Future Trunks' story, as shown by the reveal trailer.
The previous Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC is the A New Power Awakens - Part 2 expansion. This expansion introduced new features, horde battles, and more.
“A New Power Awakens – Part 2,” the new downloadable content of DBZ: Kakarot, will enrich the game with new horde battles of the Z Warriors against the Frieza Force!
Frieza and his squad are attacking the Earth. Be ready to fight a multitude of foes eager to wreck you! Z Warriors will be able to combine their attacks for a super powerful blow through the new “Z Combinations.”
“A New Power Awakens – Part 2” can only be acquired by purchasing the Season Pass, or the “A New Power Awakens Set” bundle.
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by reading our own review of the game.
The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.
