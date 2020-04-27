Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 1 Gets Explosive First Trailer

A new trailer has been released today for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC.

The new trailer, which can be found below, focuses on the intense battles against Whis and Beerus which will allow Goku and Vegeta to awaken to new powers.

If you seek greater power, Whis will be ready to train you starting tomorrow in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Can you reach the Super Saiyan God form and manage to entertain Beerus?

The A New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC will release tomorrow, April 28th. As already mentioned, the DLC will introduce characters and content taken from Dragon Ball Super and it will only be available as part of the game's Season Pass

Bringing characters and transformations from DRAGON BALL SUPER, this DLC will allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation through a training against Whis, in order to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed anytime during the player’s game experience, and it will allow them to use their newly acquired Super Saiyan God transformation during the main storyline! The “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 1” DLC will be available only through the Season Pass in Spring 2020, or to be purchased along with “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 2” releasing later this year.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a good adaptation of the manga and anime storyline, featuring intense and epic boss battles but the boring side-content that prevents the game from being a must-have for all role-playing game fans.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC will be released tomorrow, April 28th, on all formats.