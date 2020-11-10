Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC New Video Shows Battle Between SSGSS Vegeta and Golden Frieza

New Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens - Part 2 DLC video has been shared online, showcasing an intense battle between two iconic characters.

The new video, which can be watched below, shows a battle between Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta versus Golden Frieza.

On this update of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Frieza has been resurrected, and he's got a new form! Will Vegeta be able to stop the galactic emperor?

The A New Power Awakens - Part 2 DLC will include, alongside the intense battle shown in today's video, new content, and features, such as the new Z Combinations attacks, horde battles, and more.

“A New Power Awakens – Part 2,” the new downloadable content of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, will enrich the game with new horde battles of the Z Warriors against the Frieza Force! Frieza and his squad are attacking the Earth. Be ready to fight a multitude of foes eager to wreck you! Z Warriors will be able to combine their attacks for a super powerful blow through the new “Z Combinations.” “A New Power Awakens – Part 2” can only be acquired by purchasing the Season Pass, or the “A New Power Awakens Set” bundle.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The A New Power Awakens - Part 2 DLC will be released on November 7th on all formats.