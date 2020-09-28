Dragon Ball Z Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC, Free Update to Release This Fall; New Screenshots Released

The second part of the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - A New Power Awakens DLC will be released soon, Bandai Namco confirmed today.

The Japanese publisher revealed that the DLC will be released sometime this Fall, alongside a new free update that will add a card battle mini-game called Dragon Ball Card Fighters. This mini-game will come with online multiplayer features.

A new set of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - A New Power Awakens screenshots have also been released, showcasing Golden Frieza, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta, and Dragon Ball Card Fighters. You can find them below.





















The A New Power Awakens part 1 DLC has been released a couple of months back, introducing content from Dragon Ball Super that can be accessed at any point during the story, as it is completely separate.

Bringing characters and transformations from DRAGON BALL SUPER, this DLC will allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation through a training against Whis, in order to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed anytime during the player’s game experience, and it will allow them to use their newly acquired Super Saiyan God transformation during the main storyline!

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has been released earlier this year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is definitely among the best DBZ games ever released, despite some pacing issues and the side content not being particularly engaging.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a mixed bag. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, this game will offer so many nice moments and make you occasionally beam from ear to ear. But then during exploration and combat, things quickly become tedious. At full price, it's hard to recommend this game, but when it becomes affordable in a sale, it'll be hard for fans to resist.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. A New Power Awakens - Part 2 releases this Fall on all formats.