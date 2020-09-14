Dragon Ball FighterZ September 15th Update Balance Tweaks Detailed

A new Dragon Ball FighterZ update will be released next week on all formats, bringing new balance changes to all available characters.

The new update releasing on September 15th on consoles and on September 16th on PC will buff several characters like Jiren, Krillin, Piccolo, and Yamcha while others like Zamasu have been considerably nerfed. You can find all the details on the upcoming update by going here.

The September 15th update will also add support for Master Roshi, the third Season 3 character for the game. The classic character will release on September 16th for all Fighter Pass owners and on September 18th for everyone else.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is among the best fighting games ever made, and one of the best DBZ games, thanks to its great mechanics that are easy to learn but harder to master.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time. How the fighting meta will develop is another question entirely, and whether or not tournaments like EVO will allow DBFZ to join its ranks is still up for debate, but this is easily the most exciting new fighter I’ve played in a very long time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.