Dragon Ball FighterZ Master Roshi DLC Character Showcased in New Gameplay Video

Dragon Ball FighterZ is soon getting another DLC character, and gameplay footage showcasing the character has been released online.

The new footage, shared by Bandai Namco on Twitter, showcases Master Roshi, a character that needs no introduction to any Dragon Ball fan. Despite not being on the same power level of Goku and the other Saiyans, it seems like the old master will have no trouble fighting against them in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

What is Master Roshi capable of? Here's a sneak peek of our upcoming #DBFZ DLC Character. Available on Early Access on September 16th and DLC Release on September 18th. pic.twitter.com/8nW4aDMKYw — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) September 10, 2020

Master Roshi will be made available on September 16th for all Dragon Ball FighterZ third Fighter Pass owners and two days later, on September 18th, for everyone else.

The release of the third Dragon Ball FighterZ Fighter Pass also marked the beginning of the game's Season 3 which brought new mechanics as well as plenty of balance changes for all fighters.

Selectable Z Assists - Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character. Limit-Breaking Power - Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.

① Increased damage output

② Ki gauge increases by one

③ Opponent's recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves) Adjustments to Instant Overheads - All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).

- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.

- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state.

Dragon Ball FighterZ isn't just one of the best Dragon Ball games ever released, but also one of the finest fighting games ever made by Arc System Works.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time. How the fighting meta will develop is another question entirely, and whether or not tournaments like EVO will allow DBFZ to join its ranks is still up for debate, but this is easily the most exciting new fighter I’ve played in a very long time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.