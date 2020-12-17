Dragon Ball FighterZ Next DLC Character Is Super Baby 2

The next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character will be another character taken from Dragon Ball GT, according to the latest issue of V-Jump magazine.

The new character is the main villain of the first Dragon Ball GT story arc, Super Baby 2 and it will release sometime this Winter on all formats, as reported by ryokutya2089. New content in the form of new lobby avatars is also coming to the game to celebrate the 6 million sales worldwide.

Super Baby 2 will be the latest addition included in the FighterZ third Fighter Pass. The other characters released so far are Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has changed since its original release back in 2019, but even in its release state, it was an excellent fighting game perfect for both Dragon Ball fans and fighting game enthusiasts.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time. How the fighting meta will develop is another question entirely, and whether or not tournaments like EVO will allow DBFZ to join its ranks is still up for debate, but this is easily the most exciting new fighter I’ve played in a very long time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.