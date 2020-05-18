Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku DLC Character Gets Intense Launch Trailer

A new Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer showcasing the game's next DLC character has been released online, and it is as intense as it gets.

The new trailer showcases Ultra Instinct Goku, the game's second Season 3 DLC character that releases on May 22nd worldwide. The trailer is quite spectacular and features a song that those who watched Dragon Ball Super will instantly recognize.

A true warrior’s strength knows no bounds – Unleash the power of Goku Ultra Instinct on 22 May in Dragon Ball FighterZ, and two days earlier with the FighterZ Pass 3!

Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 brought not only Kefla among the new characters but also several changes and tweaks that improve the experience considerably, such as selectable Z Assists, Limit-Breaking Power, and more.

Selectable Z Assists - Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character. Limit-Breaking Power - Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.

① Increased damage output

② Ki gauge increases by one

③ Opponent's recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves) Adjustments to Instant Overheads - All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).

- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.

- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state.

Even without the changes brought by Season 3, Dragon Ball FighterZ was an excellent fighting game and one of the best released in recent years.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Ultra Instinct Goku releases later this week for all versions of the game, with Season 3 Fighter Pass holders getting 2 days early access to the character.