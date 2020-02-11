After releasing cumulative updates to various versions of Windows 10, Microsoft has now released Windows 10 2004 Insider Preview Build 19041.84 to Insiders in the Slow ring. Today's cumulative update brings quality improvements to the version expected to be released after a couple of months.

Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 2004 Build 19041.84 (KB4539080)

Security updates to Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server.

We have fixed an issue where in certain cases, after Windows runs a scheduled task during a maintenance window, a PC may get into an unbootable state after installing Build 19041.21 (KB4535550).

The company has also shared the following known issue:

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

