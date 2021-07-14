You can now go ahead and download tvOS 15 beta 3 and watchOS 8 beta 3 onto your Apple TV and Apple Watch, if you are a registered developer.

Apple Seeds Beta 3 of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 to Developers, Available Over the Air Immediately

Apple has released tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 beta 3 to registered developers. If you have an Apple TV or Apple Watch running the recent beta software, then you can upgrade to the third pre-release iteration of it in a few clicks.

Apple Supplier Reveals Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitor for Future Apple Watch Models

watchOS 8 Beta 3

Downloading watchOS 8 beta 3 is fairly straightforward and it's the same process as downloading any other update for Apple Watch. Follow the steps outlined below in order to get up to speed:

Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Launch the Watch app on iPhone and then navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when the third beta shows up

The entire update may take a while to download and install which is nothing unusual given that this is beta software.

While you are here, check out the following:

tvOS 15 Beta 3

Apple TV users can download the latest update over the air like any other release from Apple. Follow the steps below in order to get it done:

Turn on the Apple TV and go to Settings

Navigate to System > Software Update

Download the available system update from here

Make sure you check out the following as well:

If there is anything noteworthy in these updates, we will point them out here. In the meantime, make sure you have updated everything to beta 3 to get rid of as many bugs as possible.