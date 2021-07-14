Download: tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 Beta 3 has been Seeded to Developers
You can now go ahead and download tvOS 15 beta 3 and watchOS 8 beta 3 onto your Apple TV and Apple Watch, if you are a registered developer.
Apple Seeds Beta 3 of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 to Developers, Available Over the Air Immediately
Apple has released tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 beta 3 to registered developers. If you have an Apple TV or Apple Watch running the recent beta software, then you can upgrade to the third pre-release iteration of it in a few clicks.
watchOS 8 Beta 3
Downloading watchOS 8 beta 3 is fairly straightforward and it's the same process as downloading any other update for Apple Watch. Follow the steps outlined below in order to get up to speed:
- Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger
- Launch the Watch app on iPhone and then navigate to General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install when the third beta shows up
The entire update may take a while to download and install which is nothing unusual given that this is beta software.
tvOS 15 Beta 3
Apple TV users can download the latest update over the air like any other release from Apple. Follow the steps below in order to get it done:
- Turn on the Apple TV and go to Settings
- Navigate to System > Software Update
- Download the available system update from here
If there is anything noteworthy in these updates, we will point them out here. In the meantime, make sure you have updated everything to beta 3 to get rid of as many bugs as possible.
