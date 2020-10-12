[Download] OnePlus 8T Live Wallpapers are Now Available for Everyone

The OnePlus 8T is going official on 14th October, later this week and we have seen pretty much everything about the device that we want to see. We know what the specs are going to be, how the device is going to look, and even a look at a case offering that you can buy in order to protect your device. Pretty much everything about the device is already available, which means that all we need is a price and the official announcement and we would be done.

However, today we have something different as we finally have our hands on the OnePlus 8T wallpapers that will be shipping with the device, but these wallpapers for all the other Android devices to enjoy. So, if you like how OnePlus does their wallpapers, this one is for you.

The OnePlus 8T Live Wallpapers are Great and Can Run on Any Android Device

You can see the tweet by @lispookct who shared how the wallpapers look like and now they have also been ported to other Android devices, which means that you can simply download and install the APK and you are good to go.

In case you missed out the previous version, here's the old thread, which also contains a live preview of how the OxygenOS 11 Live Wallpaper looks like 👇 https://t.co/BYYAmyLl6b — lispookct 👻 (@linuxct) October 10, 2020

You can also look at how the animation is going to work on the wallpapers, which in my opinion, looks really cool. Especially if you have a higher refresh rate screen, these wallpapers will look really smooth.

Now with the new ones, this is Aquamarine Green! pic.twitter.com/AZoSugzWdk — lispookct 👻 (@linuxct) October 10, 2020

The porting was done by the recognized XDA contributor named linuxct, and the wallpapers are ready to be used on any Android device. I tested these on my Galaxy S20 Plus that is running Android 10 and they worked just fine. Theoretically and technically, these wallpapers should work on every Android device that is running Android 8.0 Oreo and above. However, they might not perform well if your device's OpenGL performance is not good enough since that is what they use when it comes to rendering.

With that said, if you are looking to download OnePlus 8T live wallpapers and give it a try, you can download the APK from here, and simply install the APK and you can get started. You can select the wallpapers from your device's wallpaper picker, or you can download some other app for choosing wallpapers.

Again, the OnePlus 8T is going official in 2 days, and hopefully, will be competing straight with the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and the Google Pixel 5. Tune in to see full coverage of the OnePlus 8T.