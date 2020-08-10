Download: OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Get HydrogenOS 11 Developer Preview

The HydrogenOS 11 went official only a few hours ago and OnePlus has already released the Developer Preview for both the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro. These builds are obviously based on the Android 11, and you can download them in this article.

For those who don't know, HydrogenOS 11 is basically the OS for OnePlus devices that are sold in China, and since both HydrogenOS and OxygenOS share the same codebase, users can cross-flash these packages on international or Chinese variants to see how the experience is going to be. However, if you do install HydrogenOS 11 on international variants, you will lose access to Google Play Services along with the pre-installed Google apps.

HydrogenOS 11 Now Official, Comes with a New Weather App, Always-On-Display, and More

If you are still willing to do that, go on and check what's new in the HydrogenOS 11.

HydrogenOS 11 Developer Preview is Now Available for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Now it is important to understand that the reason why this release is significant is that this build are more or less complete for the developers. All the features that OnePlus has integrated are available. So, you are definitely getting the near-final version of the build. You can check the complete changelog below.

System

Overall visual refresh (including more immersive weather, more comfortable browsing of photo albums and notes, etc.) Fully optimize the large-screen operating experience, comfortable and convenient with one hand Built-in two brand-new fonts (Cang Er Jin Kai, Huakang Round Type), OnePlus Ying Hei font is upgraded to OnePlus Sans Added a new live wallpaper, combined with the time point of sunrise to sunset, the color of the wallpaper changes accordingly, echoing the changes in the sky

Information screen display Added the function of constant light display on the information screen, which can be selected as scheduled/all day. The setting method is: setting-display-the screen display is always on Added a custom style for the “Time” screen display. 10 clocks are available for the regular style. The setting method is: Settings-Personalization-Clock Style

Dark mode Added a shortcut switch for dark mode, pull down the shortcut settings to open The dark mode supports the setting of automatic opening and time period. The setting method is: setting-display-dark mode-automatic opening-according to sunset and sunrise/custom time opening

Zen mode Added three new themes (ocean, space, grassland) and provide more duration options Added support for multi-person meditation mode, you can invite friends to meditation together

Photo album The smart album newly supports a week review function, which can intelligently generate videos according to the material situation to retain memories.

OnePlus Add OnePlus mutual transfer, quickly share files to surrounding devices, support OPPO, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Meizu and other brands



As per OnePlus, the HydrogenOS 11 builds for the OnePlus 8 devices are based on the second Developer Preview of the Android 11, and they are strictly for the developers. With that said, they will soon be added not the Open Beta program, as well.

If you are still interested, however, the download links are given below.

For those who are looking to install, simply download the appropriate file, put it on your phone, go to Settings > System > System Updates, and then click on the top-right icon and choose Local Upgrade option. From there, you will have to select the update package that you downloaded, and your phone should start the flashing process.

OnePlus is Unveiling Android 11 Based HydrogenOS 11 This Month

In case you don't want to try out the stripped-down HydrogenOS 11 on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, don't worry as a similar developer preview of OxygenOS 11 will soon be available.