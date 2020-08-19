macOS Big Sur Beta 5 Released, Download Now

Beta 5 of macOS Big Sur is now available for download. Grab the update now with bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Apple’s macOS Big Sur is the biggest macOS release to date for plenty of reasons. Slated for release later this year, millions of users will be treated to a brand new UI which makes everything more consistent with the whole ‘Apple ecosystem.’ Apart from that, users can expect a whole host of new features and apps that are more closer to iPadOS than they have ever been. Until that happens, we have betas to work with and today Apple has seeded macOS Big Sur beta 5 to registered developers.

In order to download the latest update right now, you just need to have a previous beta already installed otherwise you have to start from scratch. If it’s the latter you are after, then skip to the end of this post for the relevant tutorials. If not, then follow the steps below in order to download the update right now, over the air:

Save all your work and launch System Preferences

Now click on Software Update

Let the page refresh for a few seconds and then click on Install once macOS Big Sur beta 5 shows up

The installation may take a while depending on the type of Mac you have. So please, be wildly patient here. It’s best to grab yourself a coffee or catch up on your favorite TV show while the installation is in process. Yes, macOS updates can take that long to install.

Given we are five betas in, it’s safe to say that this is nothing but a bug fix and performance release. Which obviously means that it is an important update on matter how you slice it. So go ahead, take the time out and install the update right away if you have the beta installed on a Mac that is also your daily driver.

You can learn more about the Big Sur update from our announcement post.

