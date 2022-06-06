Apple Announces iPadOS 16 With New Multitasking Interface, Reference Mode, Weather App, and More

Apple has just announced the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models at its WWDC 2022 event. The new Macs arrive with an all-new M2 SoC for enhanced performance and battery life. Other than hardware, Apple has also announced iOS 16 with a boatload of forward-facing improvements to the Lock Screen, Notifications, and much more. Another major update that Apple announced is the iPadOS 16 which comes packed with multitasking features. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Announces iPadOS 16 With a Wide Range of Apps, new Multitasking Interface, Reference Mode, and Much More

iOS 16 is a major update considering the number of changes it brings to the table. Similarly, iPadOS 16 brings enhanced multitasking tools to the platform which will bring the iPad a lot closer to the Mac. Let us start by discussing the apps. The Weather app is finally coming to the iPad and developers will soon get a weather API to build their support in the app.

Apple is also bringing new collaboration features which will work with iOS as well as macOS. It will make it easier for users to share documents and files with people you are working with. The new Freeform app is coming to iPadOS 16 later this year that looks like a whiteboard for multiple people to share and collaborate. A live cursor will detail where people are working and it will also support photo, video, and audio documents along with weblinks.

iPadOS 16 also brings new features to the Game Center with an Activity section for you to see what your friends are playing. In a future update, iPadOS 16 will allow you to use SharePlay while playing games. To be fair, the iPad has received a long-overdue update that brings it closer to the Mac. A new Reference MOde will provide consistent workflow across Apple devices if you use your iPad as a secondary display for your laptop or desktop.

Under the hood, iPadOS 16 supports virtual memory swap on the M1 iPad models which allows apps to use as much as 16GB of memory. With the new addition, iPadOS 16 enhances the multitasking experience with Stage Manager. Stage Manager is also available in macOS 13 and it only shows how close the two platforms are. You can simply drag and drop apps onto the screen for enhanced productivity. It also works in external displays as well.

iPadOS 16 also gives you the ability to view folder size in the Files app. The company states that new desktop-class apps are coming to the iPad soon. Another important addition is the ability to resize windows and move them around for better focus. Basically, you can open several apps simultaneously. We have heard numerous times in the past that Apple will introduce new multitasking features and the WWDC 2022 puts an end to them. You can check out more details here.

