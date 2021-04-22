Apple has just seeded the first betas of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5 as well as tvOS 14.6. These updates are available to developers.

The iPhone maker has been working round the clock to get the iOS 14.5 and other updates out the door and we will finally see it happen next week. But it seems as though Apple is not taking a break from updating its software as the first betas of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5 and tvOS 14.6 are already available for registered developers. It was only yesterday Apple seeded macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta to developers as well.

Given how many features iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3 pack, it would be wise to assume that the new updates are going to be modest in terms of feature additions. But obviously, we could be wrong here.

If you are a registered developer, you can go right ahead and download the updates from the Apple Developer Program website. You can either perform an over the air installation, or take the classic route of doing a clean install while losing all your files and data. Needless to say that the clean route requires you to take a backup of everything before going ahead.

Planning to take the updates for a spin? We highly recommend doing so on a device that serves as a purpose of a spare with you. Test driving new software on daily driver devices is definitely not recommended at all since you can run into all sorts of problems.

Apple vaguely mentions that the iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 beta update features bug fixes and improvements. That is all. But there is obviously more to it and we will highlight the notable changes in this release.

Although the Apple Developer Program membership requires a paid annual subscription, we are certain that the update will be available for free if you are enrolled in the Beta Software Program by Apple. Just give it a while and Apple will seed the update to everyone to test out. You can enroll yourself in the program by going to: beta.apple.com