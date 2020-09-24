Apple is doing a lot in the tech world. After being getting the top rating in ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) the company has gone ahead and published a couple of new web pages on its website that are explaining the benefits of the App Store, as well as Apple's Developer Program. This is nothing new, as Apple is known for publishing such information and making it available to the public, which ends up creating a strong suit for the company itself.

New Webpages Published by Apple Highlight Just Why App Store is So Good Along with Their Developer Program

Apple has a page called About the App Store, and it is meant for the consumers so they can check the advantages of the App Store. The page starts with ]The apps you love. From a place you can trust.' The page is now covering the App Store's editorial curation, search functionality, along with the global reach, security features, as well as the benefits of App Review. The page goes to reveal several new factors and updates to other information that Apple has talked about in the past. Below are some highlights straight from the page.

Microsoft is Still Looking Forward to Bringing Xbox Game Pass to iPhone

Over 1.8M apps available worldwide.

175 storefronts in over 40 languages.

100% of apps are automatically screened for known malware.

Over 10K apps use Apple health technologies like HealthKit, CareKit, and ResearchKit designed to protect patient privacy.

Over 150K submissions rejected last year for violating privacy guidelines.

Apps can’t pull your data from other apps.

Every week, over 500 dedicated experts around the world review over 100K apps.

Over 1M submissions rejected for objectionable, harmful, unsafe, or illegal content.

Over 2M apps removed because they haven’t been updated or don’t work on our latest OS releases.

However, that is not it, as Apple has published another page called Developing for the App Store, and as the name suggests, this page highlights why it is better to have your apps here. Before we continue, this is what the company has to say about its App Store.

Apple is committed to helping developers turn their brightest ideas into apps that change the world. That’s why the App Store helps you from start to finish — to build, test, market, and distribute your products and grow your business. Our marketplace is secure, trusted, and accessible — connecting you to over 1.5 billion devices in 175 regions. The App Store and you. Together every step of the way.

92% of iPhone devices issued in the last four years run iOS 13, so more app users can enjoy the latest technologies.

Over 250,000 APIs for virtually any hardware or software task imaginable.

Developers can create advanced machine learning applications with free tools optimized for Apple devices. Use Core ML frameworks and Create ML tools to easily train new data sets directly on your computer.

The Apple Developer Program has over 28M members from 227 regions.

We provide over 160K technical documents and sample code to help you build your apps.

We review nearly 90% of apps within 24 hours.

Apple has paid out over $155B to developers since 2008.

Over 500M people visit the App Store each week.

All of this is certainly great to see since we can see Apple trying to incentify the developers developing for the App Store, which is not a bad thing at all. After all, who would not want to develop for such a tech giant.