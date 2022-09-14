Download Beta 1 of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1

Apple has also released the first betas of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 for Apple Watch and Apple TV developers.

Apple Takes the Beta Train Forward with the Release of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 Updates for Developers

As usual, if you already have the necessary beta profiles installed onto your Apple Watch and Apple TV, you can download the latest watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 updates over the air.

On Apple Watch, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update and you should see the watchOS 9.1 beta 1 download show right up. You have to place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and charge past 50% otherwise the update won't even install.

Interested in taking watchOS 9 beta for a spin? Check out the following:

Want to install the public beta instead? Check out the following:

Installing tvOS 16.1 beta 1 on Apple TV is also a similar experience as everything happens over the air. Just turn on your Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Software Update and the new update will show up for download. Download and install it onto your device.

Want to try out tvOS 16 beta on your Apple TV? Check out the following:

You can follow the steps below if you're looking to download and install the tvOS 16 public beta on Apple TV:

If there's anything noteworthy in these updates, we will point them out here. But we do expect Apple to pack in a ton of bug fixes and performance related enhancements in these releases.

While you are here, check out the following as well: