Menu
Company

Download Beta 1 of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1

Uzair Ghani
Sep 14, 2022, 13:52 PM EDT
watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 beta now available.

Apple has also released the first betas of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 for Apple Watch and Apple TV developers.

Apple Takes the Beta Train Forward with the Release of watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 Updates for Developers

As usual, if you already have the necessary beta profiles installed onto your Apple Watch and Apple TV, you can download the latest watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 updates over the air.

Related StoryAli Salman
iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Compared Against iPhone 13 Pro Max in New Test – Shows a Major Jump!

On Apple Watch, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update and you should see the watchOS 9.1 beta 1 download show right up. You have to place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and charge past 50% otherwise the update won't even install.

Interested in taking watchOS 9 beta for a spin? Check out the following:

Want to install the public beta instead? Check out the following:

Installing tvOS 16.1 beta 1 on Apple TV is also a similar experience as everything happens over the air. Just turn on your Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Software Update and the new update will show up for download. Download and install it onto your device.

Want to try out tvOS 16 beta on your Apple TV? Check out the following:

You can follow the steps below if you're looking to download and install the tvOS 16 public beta on Apple TV:

Related StoryAli Salman
How to Find, Merge, and Delete Duplicate Photos and Videos in iOS 16

If there's anything noteworthy in these updates, we will point them out here. But we do expect Apple to pack in a ton of bug fixes and performance related enhancements in these releases.

While you are here, check out the following as well:

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order