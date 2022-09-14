Menu
Download: iOS 16.1 Beta and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 2 Released

Uzair Ghani
Sep 14, 2022, 13:26 PM EDT
iOS 16.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 now available for download.

Apple is rolling out new features for iPhone and iPad. Right now, iOS 16.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 are now available to developers.

iPhone and iPad Developers Can Now Download and Install iOS 16.1 Beta 1 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 2

There are a bunch of features in the initial release of iOS 16 which aren't available to the public. But, it seems as though Apple is slowly and gradually working on them and giving developers first dibs on them.

Related Story
iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Compared Against iPhone 13 Pro Max in New Test – Shows a Major Jump!

Right now, Apple has seeded the first ever beta of iOS 16.1 to developers. If you have an iPad running beta software, then you already know that iPadOS 16.1 has been out for quite a while. Today though, the company is releasing the second beta of the software to developers and public beta testers (later on).

Interestingly, Apple is calling the latest beta of iPadOS as 'iPadOS 16 beta 8' on its developer portal.

If you already have the iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta profile installed on your device then downloading beta 1 and beta 2 (respectively) is a piece of cake. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap on Download and Install. The update may take a while to show up, therefore be patient.

This update is extremely exciting for those who own an iPad because at the time of writing, only iOS 16 is available to the public. Apple has pushed iPadOS 16 release for 'later this year.' If we are to take a wild guess, we should expect the iPadOS 16.1 update to drop in October alongside new iPads.

The most exciting thing about iPadOS 16 is obviously Stage Manager, allowing you to work in a more 'desktop like' environment. But of course, it appears as though the feature is a hot mess, forcing Apple to delay it for a little while. Other features include the Weather app, something which a lot of iPad users have been asking for, apparently.

If you're interested in testing out iOS 16.1 or iPadOS 16.1 beta, check out the following:

Want to install the public beta? Check out the following:

