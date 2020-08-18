Here’s how you can download and install iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 beta 5 without a developer account, absolutely free.

Apple’s fifth beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is now available for download. If you are a registered developer with Apple, then you can go right ahead and reap the benefits of the new beta made available. Obviously, you have to pay for it - $100 to be exact, on an annual basis. But thankfully, you can bypass the financial bit and install the fifth beta without spending a dime, and it’s actually a legit method, sanctioned by Apple itself.

Available via the Beta Software Program, willing testers from the public can help shape the future of iOS and iPadOS by reporting bugs and issues which might be plaguing the software ahead of release. All you have to do is this - sign up with your Apple ID after which the beta update will be pushed to your device over the air. Interestingly, this does not require connecting cables or computers.

If you are interested, you can go right ahead and take iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 beta 5 for a spin right away. Simply follow the tutorial posted here: Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta - Here's How to Download

