  ⋮  

Microsoft Releases Some Super Pretty Wallpapers for Desktop, Android, and iPhone

By
34 mins ago
Submit
download microsoft 4k wallpapers

Microsoft has almost always been popular for its wallpapers, but the company has certainly upped its wallpaper game lately. From introducing new themes every now and then to releasing fun wallpapers, the company's wallpapers now seem to be more popular than its (hardware) products.

The Windows maker now has a dedicated site with some brilliant Microsoft Design wallpapers ready to be downloaded for desktop, Android, iPhone, and the company's latest Surface Duo. Mostly its product wallpapers, including Surface Laptop 3, Pro X, Book 3, Go 2, and Surface Duo, but there are also some cool designs focusing on icons and Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Drops More Premium 4K Wallpapers – This Time Taking You on a Water Retreat 

Download Microsoft wallpapers: "Icon System Celebration"

  • download 4k wallpapers
  • windows 10 4k wallpapers
  • Android 2
  • microsoft_icons_celebration_duo_2784x1800
  • iphone-microsoft_icons_celebration_01_iphone_828x1792
  • download 4k wallpapers

Some other designs include

download 4k wallpapers
Microsoft Surface Duo wallpaper: 2560 x 2049
windows 10 4k wallpapers
Office Icons wallpaper 2688 x 1512
Surface Laptop 3 wallpaper 2560 x 1707
Pride wallpaper
Pride wallpaper 2560 x 1440
windows 10 4k wallpapers
Surface Laptop wallpaper 2560 x 1707

For more wallpapers in original sizes from across the Microsoft ecosystem, head over to the official page. There's also a Download All button at the bottom of the page if you want to get all of the designs or want to download 4K wallpapers (via WinCen).

- Relevant: Microsoft Plans to Address Another Annoying Windows 10 Settings Feature

Products mentioned in this post

Surface Laptop 3
Surface Laptop 3
USD 805.89

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related