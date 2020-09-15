Microsoft Releases Some Super Pretty Wallpapers for Desktop, Android, and iPhone
Microsoft has almost always been popular for its wallpapers, but the company has certainly upped its wallpaper game lately. From introducing new themes every now and then to releasing fun wallpapers, the company's wallpapers now seem to be more popular than its (hardware) products.
The Windows maker now has a dedicated site with some brilliant Microsoft Design wallpapers ready to be downloaded for desktop, Android, iPhone, and the company's latest Surface Duo. Mostly its product wallpapers, including Surface Laptop 3, Pro X, Book 3, Go 2, and Surface Duo, but there are also some cool designs focusing on icons and Microsoft 365.
Download Microsoft wallpapers: "Icon System Celebration"
Some other designs include
For more wallpapers in original sizes from across the Microsoft ecosystem, head over to the official page. There's also a Download All button at the bottom of the page if you want to get all of the designs or want to download 4K wallpapers (via WinCen).
