DOOM Eternal Looks Incredible With ReShade Ray Tracing In New 4K Video

DOOM Eternal doesn't support ray tracing, but there's still a way to enable them thanks to Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader for ReShade.

The shader brings significant improvements in the game, as seen in a brand new 4K video that has been shared by Digital Dreams, which you can find right below.

If you have never heard of it before, you can find additional information on the Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader for ReShade on the developer's Patreon page.

Like its predecessor, DOOM Eternal is a well-optimized experience that scales well from the lowest settings to the highest, as highlighted by Keith is his performance analysis.

DOOM Eternal scales fantastically with its engine from the lowest settings to the highest. Even setting to the low preset you quickly forget about it once the action starts, you'll be so focused on moving, juking, flanking, ripping and tearing that you'll likely never notice any graphical treats you would have given up. So, if you're on 4GB or less don't let that deter you, and if the frames drop during battles (because they will!) don't hesitate to drop the settings if needed. Remember this is just a general performance expectation and this game is rather dynamic at times.

DOOM Eternal is a more than worthy entry in the series, featuring a high quality, addictive shooting experience.

Doom Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.