DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two Official Teaser Provides Quick Look at the New Expansion

The official DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two teaser has been shared online today, providing a quick look at the upcoming expansion.

The teaser, which can be watched below, also confirmed that the full reveal will be coming in two days, on March 17th.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two to Release Next Week – Rumor

The epic conclusion to the DOOM Slayer’s saga is coming soon – watch the full trailer reveal on March 17th, 2021. Your war against Hell ends here.

A final DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two release date has yet to be confirmed, but it is being rumored that the second expansion for the excellent first-person shooter by id Software will be released on March 17th.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One released back in October, expanding the excellent experience of the main game with new locations, new enemies, and more.

New Mission

Experience a new mission in your eternal fight against evil. Unleash your vengeance and face your greatest test as you march back to the Maykr’s realm. Defeat powerful new threats, restore order to the heavens and unearth the corruption that has thrown the universe into chaos. New Locations

From the industrial rain-swept decks of the oceanic UAC Atlantica Facility on Earth to the corpse littered Blood Swamps of Hell to the crumbling ruins of a demon-infested Urdak, you will visit epic new locations to eviscerate the armies of Hell. New Enemies

Change your tactics as you face Hell’s newest threats that add more depth and challenge to combat. Face the Spirit, an ethereal enemy that buffs other demons with added strength and speed, and the Blood Maykr – a corrupted Maykr Angel armed with a powerful staff that can be hurled with thunderbolt force.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Ancient Gods - Part Two DLC will release on a yet to be confirmed date.