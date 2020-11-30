Doom Eternal Switch December Release Date Revealed

It's time to rip and tear until it is done, or at least until the holidays roll around. Doom Eternal has finally, officially, been dated for release, and it's coming out a lot sooner than many of us may have expected. You can start riddling cacodemons with bullets on December 8, when the game is set to drop as a digital-only release.

The Switch version of the game, developed in tandem with Panic Button, will include Motion Aiming when it debuts, which utilizes the Joy-Con controllers' gyroscope to help you lock on to targets and tear through enemies simply by tilting your controllers. You can use it with traditional aiming with your analog stick as well for the "perfect blend of immersion and accuracy."

Nintendo Debuts Special Edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch Bundle for Cyber Monday

The game will also feature Battlemode, a 2 vs. 1 online multiplayer mode where the Doom Slayer goes head to head against two player-controlled demons in a best-of-five round match.

Previously, Doom Eternal's Switch port status was a bit up in the air. Just about a week ago, Bethesda released a statement to IGN that the game would still be on the way, but only as a digital release instead.

We reviewed Doom Eternal when it first debuted, and awarded it an 8.5.

"Doom Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom. I'm not sold on the multiplayer, as it feels just a bit too threadbare."

Get ready for some demon-slaying antics on Switch next week.